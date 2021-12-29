Christmas tree disposal information

Christmas trees, full of lights and ornaments, are always a beautiful sight. Children and cats are especially taken by the colorful glow of the lights and the tinkling trinkets hanging from the branches.
But once Christmas and New Year’s Day pass, the trees become a bit of a chore. Artificial ones can be pulled apart and boxed until next year. But live trees must be thrown out.
During the most recent Wytheville Town Council meeting, Town Manager Brian Freeman said public works crews will continue collecting discarded Christmas trees throughout the month of January. He encouraged residents to place their trees out in conjunction with the established brush collection schedule. The trees must be void of hooks, tinsel, ornaments, etc.
Brush will be collected Dec. 27-31, and from Jan 24-28. The pickup will generally occur on the same day as normal trash collection for your area, Freeman said.
Trees placed for pickup outside of the provided schedule will take longer to collect.
“Residents can assist the town with the efficient delivery of this service by placing their trees at the street in front of their property, but out of the street right-of-way and by following all other brush guidelines,” the town manager said.
Wythe County residents can dispose of trees at county recycling centers. The centers will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
If trashing your tree makes you a bit sad, you can ensure years of great fishing at Claytor Lake by donating your tree to the park. Donated trees will be incorporated into reef structures to enhance habitat for game fish.
Trees will be accepted until Jan. 16 at the marina parking lot. All trees must be free of lights, tinsel and other ornaments. Only real trees can be donated. Those making a tree donation will receive free park admission on the day of donation. Just follow the tree tag directions located at the drop-off site for proof of donation and a parking pass receipt.
Those interested in volunteering to prep the trees to be dropped into the lake should visit the Claytor Lake website, which can be found at www.virginiastateparks.gov.
The drop day is Jan. 20 with a rain date of Jan. 25.
