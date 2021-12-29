Christmas tree disposal information

Christmas trees, full of lights and ornaments, are always a beautiful sight. Children and cats are especially taken by the colorful glow of the lights and the tinkling trinkets hanging from the branches.

But once Christmas and New Year’s Day pass, the trees become a bit of a chore. Artificial ones can be pulled apart and boxed until next year. But live trees must be thrown out.

During the most recent Wytheville Town Council meeting, Town Manager Brian Freeman said public works crews will continue collecting discarded Christmas trees throughout the month of January. He encouraged residents to place their trees out in conjunction with the established brush collection schedule. The trees must be void of hooks, tinsel, ornaments, etc.

Brush will be collected Dec. 27-31, and from Jan 24-28. The pickup will generally occur on the same day as normal trash collection for your area, Freeman said.

Trees placed for pickup outside of the provided schedule will take longer to collect.