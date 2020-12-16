Wythe deputies probe fatal shooting

Wythe County Sheriff deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday morning at a home in the Griffith Knob section of Wythe County. The preliminary investigation points toward an accidental shooting, said Wythe County Chief Deputy Charles Foster and Maj. Anthony Cline.

Officials aren’t releasing the victim’s name pending notification of family members.

Foster said deputies aren’t seeking a suspect and that the shooter was the person who called 911 to report the shooting. He declined to release more details until the investigation is complete.

He said the victim suffered a gunshot to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene – 492 Griffith Knob.

The 911 call came in about 6:30 a.m.

Cline said investigators will report their findings to the commonwealth’s attorney when the investigation is closed.

The Wytheville Fire & Rescue Department responded to the scene, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations helped to process the scene.