New hair salon opens in downtown Glade Spring

GLADE SPRING, Va. — A hair stylist has opened her own salon business in Glade Spring, completing a dream she’s had ever since she was a little girl fixing the hair on her dolls.
Ava Dawson, 45, believes the pandemic crisis was a catalyst for inspiring her to become an entrepreneur. Dawson was nudged to dream big while recently looking for a vacant building to rent for her business in the town square.
And it just so happens that John Hargroves had been looking for a good real estate investment around the same time. Hargroves of Hargroves Investment Properties, a family-owned business, recently purchased two buildings on Main Street in downtown Glade Spring and refurnished the rental properties.
The idea to revamp the downtown was intriguing to Hargroves, who thought it was a smart investment while interest rates are lower and during a time when people are looking for places to rent.
“The architecture of the town square — they are great buildings — can be restored,” said Hargroves. “Nowadays, everything is strip malls. America is like that. Our taste in architecture is nothing like it is Europe. We slap up buildings that aren’t always attractive. These buildings in Glade Spring are attractive buildings, and they have a rich history.”
Dawson, who is renting one of Hargroves’ restored properties, has worked for other salons in the area, but it was time for her to go solo and become her own boss again.
The entrepreneur owned her own salon businesses in West Virginia where she is a native, but a sluggish economy forced Dawson and her family to move to Southwest Virginia about seven years ago to be closer to family.
After 23 years of cosmetology experience, she opened Glamorous Hair & Nail Palace in Glade Spring in May, offering a full-service salon for the entire family with everything from haircuts, hair color and perms to manicure and pedicures, waxing and piercing. She plans to offer a tanning bed eventually.
Her two part-time stylists are Hannah Dotson and Benji Price.
If you ask her what sets her business apart from other salons, she’ll tell you it’s her commitment to succeed as a businesswoman.
“As a teen, I knew I wanted to be a stylist. I’d go into salons and watch them cut hair and just dream. It was my dream.”
After high school, she decided to chase that dream.
With two babies and an out-of-work husband, Dawson enrolled in a cosmetology program in Grundy, Virginia — two hours from her home in Hanover, West Virginia.
When schools closer to home were not taking new students, she figured the long drive was worth it.
To help with her tuition, she left her 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. school day and went to work at a call center in Grundy, where she worked until midnight. Afterward, she drove back home to West Virginia, caught a few hours of sleep and started all over again.
“I was determined to have a cosmetology career,” she said.
When her routine became too overwhelming, she eventually dropped the extra job before graduating from the school.
Fast forward 20-some years, and Dawson is feeling right at home in her new Glade Spring work community.
Her loyal following of customers are coming to town, some as far away as Kingsport.
“I care about my clients and try to do what pleases them. If I see a style that won’t work for that client, I suggest something that might be better.”
She’d eventually like to turn her shop into a boutique, offering clothing and jewelry for clients looking for a total makeover. She already has a small rack of new and used clothing for browsing.
Dawson is open for business from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will accommodate clients who need earlier and later appointments, when requested.
Follow updates on Glamorous Hair & Nail Palace on Facebook, or call 276-254-4961 for appointments.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.