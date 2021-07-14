New hair salon opens in downtown Glade Spring

GLADE SPRING, Va. — A hair stylist has opened her own salon business in Glade Spring, completing a dream she’s had ever since she was a little girl fixing the hair on her dolls.

Ava Dawson, 45, believes the pandemic crisis was a catalyst for inspiring her to become an entrepreneur. Dawson was nudged to dream big while recently looking for a vacant building to rent for her business in the town square.

And it just so happens that John Hargroves had been looking for a good real estate investment around the same time. Hargroves of Hargroves Investment Properties, a family-owned business, recently purchased two buildings on Main Street in downtown Glade Spring and refurnished the rental properties.

The idea to revamp the downtown was intriguing to Hargroves, who thought it was a smart investment while interest rates are lower and during a time when people are looking for places to rent.

“The architecture of the town square — they are great buildings — can be restored,” said Hargroves. “Nowadays, everything is strip malls. America is like that. Our taste in architecture is nothing like it is Europe. We slap up buildings that aren’t always attractive. These buildings in Glade Spring are attractive buildings, and they have a rich history.”