Smyth officers sport whiskers for kids, boost morale

Though most will have nothing on the scruff of Saint Nick, law enforcement in Smyth County are growing out their beards in the spirit of Christmas.
Smyth County deputies and officers with the Chilhowie, Marion and Saltville police departments typically adhere to strict grooming standards, but in the months leading up to Christmas, and sometimes beyond, those standards are temporarily relaxed to allow for participation in No Shave November.
Each officer who wishes to grow out his whiskers need only pay a $25 fee, which is then donated to programs that purchase Christmas gifts for Smyth County children.
At the Saltville PD, beard-growing season began in September and lasts through March. Of the department’s six officers, four ponied up the $100 fee for the extended period, while another who opted not to grow a beard threw in a donation anyway. Funds raised at the department will help benefit a Saltville Elementary School program to purchases gifts for Saltville children.
“It’s for a good cause,” said Saltville PD Chief Erik Puckett, who now dons a pretty impressive beard himself. “Four-hundred dollars will make good Christmas presents for several kids.”
Funds raised through the Marion and Chilhowie police departments and the Smyth County Sheriff’s office’s No Shave events will benefit the Smyth County Department of Social Service’s Santa’s Elves program.
Santa’s Elves provides Christmas gifts for hundreds of children in low-income households, as well as for all the children in foster care in the county.
“It’s our hope that we help make sure every child in Smyth County has a wonderful Christmas,” said Chilhowie Chief of Police Andrew Moss.
In addition to the funds raised at the Chilhowie PD, the Town of Chilhowie has also agreed throw in a matching donation.
Moss said the event is an opportunity to give officers a sort of break in the sometimes rigid standards set for them, while at the same time allowing them to give back to the community.
“I think we’re very fortunate having the support of this community like we do, so it’s imperative for us to give back and nurture that.”
Over in Marion, Lt. Rusty Hamm, who proudly displays his own scruff, added that, “We all love to grow facial hair, because we’re not allowed to grow it.”
Fourteen Marion officers, all six Chilhowie officers and 22 sheriff’s deputies are participating in the event. Last year, Santa’s Elves helped purchase gifts for 652 children, which was a decrease from previous years.
Jadya Hoofnagle, who coordinates the program, believes some mistakenly thought the program was canceled last year because of the pandemic. She wants the community to know that the elves in the local Santa shop are still working their magic.
Currently, only around 330 children are signed up, but Hoofnagle expects referrals to flood in as the Dec.1 deadline nears.
Santa’s Elves is funded through donations from community members, businesses and other organizations. In addition to monetary donations, some hold drives to collect gifts for the program. Donation sites are set up at a Saltville business, at Chilhowie High School and at Walgreens in Marion.
“It’s astonishing the amount of help we receive from outside,” Hoofnagle said. “The event wouldn’t be possible without their help.”
Shop with a Hero
The partnership between DSS and local first responders doesn't end with Santa's Elves. With the end of this week officially signaling the start of the holiday season, first responders across the county are gearing up to spread some Christmas cheer with the annual Shop with a Hero event.
Hoofnagle will help identify 50 Smyth County children to pair up with first responders who serve their communities for a shopping spree inside Walmart.
Launched in 2019 and organized by the Marion PD, Shop with a Hero is another way to help ensure Smyth County kids have gifts for Christmas. Law enforcement say it's also a means to promote positive relationships between youth and police.
“It's positive contact,” said Marion Police Chief John Clair. “This is a very relaxed and peaceful kind of setting.”
Hamm, who's leading the effort this year, said the event helps “humanize the badge”.
“These children are not seeing us as workers, they're seeing us as individuals who care about the community.”
Moss, who was among those to help launch the inaugural event while still a lieutenant at the Marion PD, pointed out that some kids don't typically get to see positive interactions with police.
“This helps strengthen the relationship,” he said. “They're able to see with their own eyes that up-close and personal meeting with a police officer that maybe they don't otherwise get to see.”
Marion Officer Amber Eades said the experience of taking a kid shopping during the event is a powerful one.
“It's very rewarding,” she said. “It's a sobering, humbling event and it really puts things in perspective. Hopefully in years to come we can expand on it.”
Funding for Shop with a Hero comes from a Walmart community grant, but individual first responders, departments or towns typically end up throwing in a little extra for the spree. Individual community members can also donate to the event.
Contributions can be made at the Department of Social Services with a memo specifying the donation for Shop with a Hero. Donations and referrals are also still being accepted for Santa's Elves. The program is accepting referrals until Dec. 1. Those interested in making a referral or becoming a sponsor should all 276-783-8148.