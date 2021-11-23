Smyth officers sport whiskers for kids, boost morale

Santa’s Elves provides Christmas gifts for hundreds of children in low-income households, as well as for all the children in foster care in the county.

“It’s our hope that we help make sure every child in Smyth County has a wonderful Christmas,” said Chilhowie Chief of Police Andrew Moss.

In addition to the funds raised at the Chilhowie PD, the Town of Chilhowie has also agreed throw in a matching donation.

Moss said the event is an opportunity to give officers a sort of break in the sometimes rigid standards set for them, while at the same time allowing them to give back to the community.

“I think we’re very fortunate having the support of this community like we do, so it’s imperative for us to give back and nurture that.”

Over in Marion, Lt. Rusty Hamm, who proudly displays his own scruff, added that, “We all love to grow facial hair, because we’re not allowed to grow it.”

Fourteen Marion officers, all six Chilhowie officers and 22 sheriff’s deputies are participating in the event. Last year, Santa’s Elves helped purchase gifts for 652 children, which was a decrease from previous years.