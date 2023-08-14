Mountain Dew. The Snurfer. Nolan Ryan. Carnegie School. Buck’s Drive In. Sherwood Anderson. The Dip Dog. Even Mr. Pickles. All these facets of life in Smyth County made their way into the newborn PBS Appalachia’s recent Marion installment of its series Hometown Stories of Central Appalachia.

The Smyth County story was celebrated during a special screening of the segment at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre Wednesday afternoon.

PBS Appalachia’s team, including Julie Newman, the vice president and general manager of the country’s first all-digital PBS station, joined the audience to talk about the show and their work in their first public function since the station launched two months ago.

“We are your brand new PBS station,” Newman said, noting that PBS Appalachia serves the 14 counties and three cities that compromise Southwest Virginia.

As part of their work, she said, the team will create programs that appeal to and reflect the region.

“Our mission is to shine light on Southwest Virginia and share that light with the world,” Newman said.

Hometown Stories of Central Appalachia’s first season will highlight about 10 communities and “their heartbeat,” she said.

The station’s producers, who have roots in Southwest Virginia, are telling those stories with an “authentic voice,” Newman said.

Emmy Award-winning executive producer, Jacob Dellinger, has direct ties to Smyth County. His mother grew up in Adwolfe. The team’s corporate support executive and grants administrator, Shannon Naff, grew up in Marion. After working away from Southwest Virginia for 30 years, Naff said Wednesday, that he saw PBS Appalachia’s job posting and was so grateful for it “allowed me to come home.”

Naff remembered watching Channel 52 as a kid in Marion and falling in love with television and public broadcasting.

The team’s senior producer, Josh Deel, is doing much of the field work for Hometown Stories.

Wednesday, they were joined by Blue Ridge PBS President and CEO William Anderson, who referred to the PBS Appalachia crew as an “Apollo 11 team… an incredible superstar team.”

Speaking about Southwest Virginia, Anderson told the audience, “We believe in you.”

He explained that area transmitters for Blue Ridge PBS had to be taken off line for economic reasons. Each transmitter costs about $1.2 million and two are needed to serve this region, he and Newman said.

However, with new technology and innovation, Anderson said, the idea for PBS Appalachia, which can be accessed online and through an app, was born.

“You the people of Southwest Virginia deserve it,” Anderson said.

The Marion episode of Hometown Stories brought applause from Wednesday’s audience of more than 50 people.

Interviews with the late William Fields, a Chilhowie artist, educator, and community servant, served as a thread for the local installment, which also featured reflections from his son, Ammi Fields, a downtown Marion barbershop and gallery owner.

While marketed as Marion’s story, the segment also included Chilhowie and Saltville. Sarah Gillespie, the chamber’s executive director, a resident of the Saltville and Rich Valley area, brought a special focus to those communities in her interview.

Ken Heath shared his reflections, including the truth about how the name “Hungry Mother” was born for Marion’s state park.

As the end credits rolled, the documentary declared, “In Loving Memory of William Fields.”

“We’re so thrilled and proud of how it turned out,” Newman said.

New installments of the series are released every other Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

PBS Appalachia is also producing the show French Magnolia Cooks, a field to table cooking show, and Life of a Musician, which features “one-on-one conversations and performances with some of the country’s best musicians.”

Folks in Southwest Virginia get to see the shows first and then they’ll be distributed to stations across the country later this year, Newman said.

On YouTube, PBS Appalachia is also developing Storytellers of Appalachia to allow the region’s voices to be heard.

PBS Appalachia can be seen through local cable, on its website, pbsavirginia.org, the PBS Appalachia app, and on demand through PBS.org.

Through a partnership with the Hard Rock casino in Bristol, Newman said, a physical studio will be developed next year.