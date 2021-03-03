Final person sentenced in meth ring

The final person charged in a cross-country methamphetamine trafficking ring has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.

James Sebastian, 48, of Bristol, Virginia, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth and one count of distribution of meth, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Last week, Sebastian was sentenced to 168 months in prison.

“Methamphetamine distribution continues to threaten public safety throughout Southwest Virginia,” acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar said in the release. “Today’s significant sentence ought to send a message of our commitment to dismantling drug trafficking organizations responsible for dealing this deadly narcotic and sending their members to federal prison.”

Sebastian was part of a large-scale meth organization. In early 2017, Operation California Dreaming began investigating the trafficking of meth between California, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. As a result of that investigation, 28 individuals, in California, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee, were charged as being members of a drug trafficking organization responsible for the distribution of large quantities of meth.

Charges levied against the individuals included both drug and firearms offenses.