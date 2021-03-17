Community garden plots available for rent in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — Spring can’t come soon enough for Walter Jenny. The Abingdon resident has picked out his garden seeds, just in time to start planting in a few weeks.
For the past two years, Jenny has rented a garden space at Sustain Abingdon’s Community Gardens, a grow-your-own community garden located at Fairview Historic Homestead on Hillman Highway in Abingdon.
“It’s been a real treat to have a garden for the past couple of years,” said Jenny. “It gives me a chance to get outside, get some fresh air and be productive.”
Last year, Jenny planted two kinds of beans, cucumbers, squash, peppers and yellow tomatoes. “The yellow tomatoes are in the freezer for making tomato sauce and salsa whenever we want it,” he said.
“One of the neat things about the community gardens is you get to meet and learn from other gardeners. And people are generous about trading produce. If they have an abundance of something you’re not growing, they’re more than happy to swap vegetables with you.”
According to Sarita Moore, vice chair of Sustain Abingdon, which sponsors the program, more people are turning to gardening, anxious to establish a self-reliant and sustainable lifestyle due to the pandemic.
The gardening boom is a growing trend throughout the nation as well as small rural communities. An increasing number of people are dedicating their free time to growing their own food, primarily because they want to have more control over where their food comes from.
Twenty gardening spaces will be available for rent at Community Gardens. Applications to rent plots will be accepted beginning March 15. Weather permitting, planting can begin as early as April 1.
Residents of Washington County and Bristol, Virginia, are eligible to lease the garden spaces, each measuring 20 by 20 feet. Rent for each plot is $25 for the spring and summer growing season. Garden plots are already plowed and marked off for the convenience of gardeners.
Moore said organizers of Sustain Abingdon are considering opening the area to a four-season garden, allowing people to grow produce year round. The fee for an extended growing season will be $50 per plot. Moore said once details are worked out, their decision will be posted on the Sustain Abingdon page on Facebook.
The Old Glade Antique Tractor Association prepares the garden spaces for planting, after which gardeners are responsible for tilling and weeding their own gardens. An elaborate rain water collection system is on-site that provides water access for the gardeners.
Wolf Creek Water Reclamation Facility has provided compost for the gardeners to use free of charge at the site. Gardeners can add the compost to the top of the garden soil or mix it into the soil.
Each year, Moore has seen a steady growth of interest in raising produce on the Abingdon garden spaces.
Most of the garden spaces generated lots of vegetables and flowers last year, she said.
“We request gardeners consider donating leftover produce to a food bank or their neighbors instead of letting the produce go to waste. We plan to supply a donation barrel for gardeners to leave unwanted produce.”
Moore said Sustain Abingdon is excited to see people and their families take interest in the garden and share those skills with their children. “With the times we’re living in right now, I think it’s more important than ever to learn how to grow your own vegetables,” she said.
“It’s a great way for parents to teach their children where their food comes from. We can’t always go to the grocery store and pick up what you need, and I think we learned that this past year when supply and demand posed issues.”
Moore said growing your own vegetables is also a great way to save money, plus it allows families to spend time together.
“We’re happy to provide these garden plots for the community.”
Applications are available at the Abingdon Town Hall or by calling 276-628-3167. Garden spaces are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.
Fairview Historic Homestead is located at 908 Hillman Highway in Abingdon.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.