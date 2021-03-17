Community garden plots available for rent in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — Spring can’t come soon enough for Walter Jenny. The Abingdon resident has picked out his garden seeds, just in time to start planting in a few weeks.

For the past two years, Jenny has rented a garden space at Sustain Abingdon’s Community Gardens, a grow-your-own community garden located at Fairview Historic Homestead on Hillman Highway in Abingdon.

“It’s been a real treat to have a garden for the past couple of years,” said Jenny. “It gives me a chance to get outside, get some fresh air and be productive.”

Last year, Jenny planted two kinds of beans, cucumbers, squash, peppers and yellow tomatoes. “The yellow tomatoes are in the freezer for making tomato sauce and salsa whenever we want it,” he said.

“One of the neat things about the community gardens is you get to meet and learn from other gardeners. And people are generous about trading produce. If they have an abundance of something you’re not growing, they’re more than happy to swap vegetables with you.”

According to Sarita Moore, vice chair of Sustain Abingdon, which sponsors the program, more people are turning to gardening, anxious to establish a self-reliant and sustainable lifestyle due to the pandemic.