Made Whole Market arrives Sunday, May 1

If you are interested in healthy living, organic gardening, essential oils and herbs, you will want to check out the Made Whole Market grand opening Sunday, May 1, at the former Echo Valley School located at 285 Echo Valley Road. The market will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month.

During the inaugural market, master herbalist and owner of the American Herb Shoppe, Lee Wellard, will discuss and present a demonstration on herbal home remedies for minor health issues, like cuts and scrapes.

The monthly market is sponsored by Wytheville’s Seventh Day Adventist Church, whose members are interested in healthy eating. Last year, the church began offering a way for local residents to purchase non-GMO and organic food, herbs, beauty produces and more through the Wytheville Natural Food Co-op.

Once a month, Azure Standard, an Oregon company dedicated to organic farming, delivers products to the church so that those who have ordered products online can pick them up.

Azure has one of the largest selections of organic and non-GMO products in the nation. The company’s list of products is long and includes frozen foods, meat, refrigerated foods, special diet foods, bulk foods, canned goods, paper products, kitchen supplies, herbs and natural supplements, essential oils, health and beauty items, laundry supplies, clothing and more. The service is available to anyone in the surrounding areas as long as they can pick up their orders.

Church member Antoinette Martin said the idea for the Made Whole Market grew out of the co-op program.

“The co-op has grown by leaps and bounds,” she said, adding that more than 130 people use the service.

Last fall, the co-op surveyed customers to gauge their interest in natural foods and other natural products.

“The response was overwhelming,” she said. “We felt like there was a need to bring the market to the area based on the co-op response.”

At the market, there will be organic plants, samples of plant-based foods and dry foods, herbs, essential oils, books and more. One sample will be the popular green smoothies offered in the church’s healthy cooking classes.

Martin said there will also be a food pantry and clothing for those in need.

“The possibilities are growing and we are trying to get everything in place so we can provide this community service to people,” she said. “We are excited.”

Wellard will present his demonstration at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m. The Institute for Practical Living children’s choir will perform.

A teacher of applied physiology and nutrition, Wellard is a certified holistic health practitioner and has completed his studies as a master herbalist. He has a doctorate in naturopathy and is a volunteer teacher of botanical medicine at Andrews University. In 2018, he started the American Herb Shoppe, an online business that carries organic herbal products.

