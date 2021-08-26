Wythe deputy's killer to be released on Friday

Because Wheeler's sentence was reduced by his good time credits and not because he was granted parole, Jones said there was no way for his office or Dicker's family to oppose his release.

“There's really nothing else my office or the family could have done to keep him in, even though he deserves to be in there for the rest of his life,” Jones said.

But, now that the fight has been taken out of her hands, Turman said she hopes to put Wheeler out of her mind completely.

“I have spent the last several years concentrating on fighting to keep in him prison,” she said. “ I now want to be able to forget about him and just concentrate on Dad and remembering him for who he was—a family man who loved his country and community. And, he was a very Christian man.”

Turman takes solace in knowing they’re not likely to ever cross paths. Upon his release, Wheeler will relocate to Oklahoma. Additionally, Turman and Jones worked to make no contact with any of Dicker's family members part of Wheeler's probation conditions.