Art, poetry and more will line Abingdon's Main Street during First Friday

ABINGDON, Va. — Main Street will be buzzing when Abingdon continues its First Friday celebration in town on June 4. “Garden Party” is the theme for the June event.

Hosted by the Abingdon Main Street Alliance, First Friday is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m., celebrating what downtown has to offer residents and visitors to the town.

More than a dozen of the downtown businesses participate during the first Friday of each month with sales, specials and activities.

Nicole Childress, executive director of the nonprofit organization, said the celebrations will span the downtown area that runs from Fragmented Art Studio on the west end of town to The Girl & The Raven café on the opposite end. The celebrations also will include parts of Pecan and Park streets and Plumb Alley.

Willow Tree Wellness

Willow Tree Wellness at 122 Wall St. will host an Open Mic Poetry Night from 8 to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

According to owners Willard Robertson and Victoria Blevins, all types of poetry and performances are welcome.