Board pulls funds for APEX Center

The future of the Appalachian Regional Exposition Center is murky after the Wythe County Board of Supervisors denied funding for center for the first three months of this year, which is the third quarter of the county’s fiscal year.

During the board’s last meeting of 2021, supervisors removed funding for the controversial facility from the third quarter budget.

Supervisor Stacy Terry brought up the issue, saying he couldn’t support funding because the center lost close to $120,000, including the county’s $50,000 allotment, during the first quarter; he made a motion to pull the line item from the appropriations. The board voted 5-2 to remove the funding. Supervisors Coy McRoberts and Gene Horney, the only supervisors who served on the board when it agreed to build the center, voted against the motion to remove the line item.

Later in the meeting Supervisor Ryan Lawson said although she appreciates the efforts of the group overseeing the center, the Apex Authority, she felt it was time to quit wasting the time of Authority members and supervisors. She called her vote to omit funding common sense and said her constituents asked her to vote that way.

Terry agreed, saying there is a good board at the APEX Center, but from a fiscal standpoint, he cannot support continued funding. He said it costs less to just let the building sit there.

Supervisor Gene Horney said that if the board intends to sell the center, it will still have to continue to make payments on it until it is sold. He acknowledged the loss of revenue at the Apex Center, but said he thinks it could succeed if it had support.

In pulling the funding, supervisors kept a promise they made in June as they finalized the budget for this fiscal year. At the time, they agreed to an annual operations budget for the Apex Center of $200,000, but promised to revisit the issue in January, and if they were not happy with the center’s progress, supervisors said they would consider shutting down the facility.

In June, Terry, a vocal opponent of the center, was for closing the Apex doors for good.

“You know where I stand,” he said. “Cut the funding off. We’re done.”

McRoberts and Horney wanted to give the center time to recover from the Covid pandemic shutdown. McRoberts is no longer on the board and has been replaced by Jesse Burnett.

“If we shut it down and mothball it, it will get in worse shape,” Horney said in June “Let’s fund it and look at it six months later. If somebody wants to buy it, let’s sell it, but nobody is beating down the door to buy it.”

In addition to the $200,000 in operating expenses, the county pays more than $435,000 a year on debt service for $6 million in loans for constructing the center.

“The citizens of Wythe County deserve better than this wasteful spending on a government subsidized hobby center,” Terry said this week.

Board Chairman Brian Vaught said that the past six months have not been kind to the center.

“Right now, it’s a sink or swim operation because we voted not to give them quarterly funding. So, they are going to have to operate with what they have in the bank.”

