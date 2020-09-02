Tennessee man dies after ATV crash in Washington County

A Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, man died after he was involved in an ATV crash last Tuesday in Washington County, Virginia.
The Virginia State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Grassy Ridge Road, a mile east of Chestnut Mountain Road, just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.
In the early morning hours, a 2010 Can-Am Outlander ATV was traveling west when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, the release states. Its operator, Alexander P. Eastridge, 20, was thrown and suffered life-threatening injuries. Eastridge was riding with a friend who discovered the crash. The friend, who was not named, transported Eastridge back into Tennessee, which is where the 911 call for rescue was made. Eastridge died, the VSP said.
The crash is being investigated with help from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee.
