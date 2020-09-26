VCEDA board approves four projects

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEBANON, VA -- Four new project loans and grants were approved and modifications to four others were also approved during a meeting of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) board, Wednesday.

Three new members were welcomed to the board including Mike Hymes, representing the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors; Rhonda Sluss, representing the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors; and Brian Hess, representing Coronado IV LLC.

In addition to approving funding for new projects, the board also viewed a new regional video created by VCEDA; its new website at vceda.us; and recent advertising the authority has done in Virginia Business Magazine to raise awareness related to the region and what it has to offer to prospective businesses and those looking to expand.

New loans and grants approved at Wednesday’s meeting were as follows:

An up to $2.5 million loan was approved to the Russell County Industrial Development Authority for “Project Brown,” which has not yet been formally announced.