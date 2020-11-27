Swiss veterinarian traveling to U.S. to perform rare surgery on Marion dog

She said he was named Seven after a note from his trainer said that “whoever gets this dog will be the luckiest person on Earth.”

Vaught said that Seven has been to The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine on the campus of Virginia Tech several times before. They have performed surgery on his front leg to try to repair the joint.

“However, Seven was to the point that the pain was interfering with his desire to do his job,” she said. “He was missing steps, faltering his gate and not wanting to accompany me to do jobs he usually bounds to do.”

Vaught said she thought that it was almost time to give him a break and let him retire. Opioids were the only thing that could ease his pain.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had come to the recognition that the pain was in need of some potent medications,” she said. “This came with its own complications. Then came the call that was the best miracle that we could ever hope for. In fact, we hadn’t even imagined such a miracle.”

Vaught said she and her husband were headed to Kingsport for a doctor’s appointment when they learned of the unexpected miracle.