Mistletoe Market makes way for holiday season
Metal work from Jerroleen’s Shed in Abingdon was on display at the 21st annual Mistletoe Market at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in 2019. 

 David Crigger | Washington County News

Editor's Note

“Wandering Around Washington” is a regular, exclusive column from Joe Tennis highlighting the untold stories in the county, direct from the people who live and work here. Watch for him to wander into shops, restaurants and parks to bring you the gab and gossip — only in the Washington County News.

ABINGDON, Va. — Mistletoe Market is happening this year.

But, then again, it’s not.

What gives?

Well, the classiest of all Washington County festivals just won’t happen in person this year at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

But it’s happening — in the virtual world.

This year, many of the familiar vendors found in the cozy celebration are slated to offer their wares and treasures online through the website of the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon.

All of that is slated to come online in mid-October.

“Mistletoe Market begins the holiday season for many, many reasons,” said Betsy White, the executive director of the William King Museum of Art.

It’s a fundraiser for the museum, located at what was once the grandiose perch of the old William King High School.

Galleries are open. But wear your mask. And keep your distance.

This year, not all activities are on the calendar as usual, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re not having Haunted Hill,” White said.

And moneywise, losing the Mistletoe Market will mean an $80,000 loss in revenue for the art museum, White said.

“Thank goodness for the CARES Act,” White said

That federal money helped keep the center afloat.

“And we’re relying on the generosity of our donors,” White said.

Other than that, White is trying to keep things business as usual.

“Our exhibition level is beyond good,” she bragged.

And several new exhibits are on the way that should attract good-sized crowds, even amid the coronavirus.

“We don’t have high traffic, especially now,” White said. “We’re just crossing our fingers and carrying on.”

