Mistletoe Market makes way for holiday season

ABINGDON, Va. — Mistletoe Market is happening this year.

But, then again, it’s not.

What gives?

Well, the classiest of all Washington County festivals just won’t happen in person this year at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

But it’s happening — in the virtual world.

This year, many of the familiar vendors found in the cozy celebration are slated to offer their wares and treasures online through the website of the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon.

All of that is slated to come online in mid-October.

“Mistletoe Market begins the holiday season for many, many reasons,” said Betsy White, the executive director of the William King Museum of Art.

It’s a fundraiser for the museum, located at what was once the grandiose perch of the old William King High School.

Galleries are open. But wear your mask. And keep your distance.

This year, not all activities are on the calendar as usual, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re not having Haunted Hill,” White said.