Damascus mayor-elect feels 'elated, blessed' over win

“I firmly believe good leadership brings out the best in people and helps them do better,” she said.

Time for change

Lamb, who will take the reins as mayor in January, talked about her motivation for running for the office and her plans for the coming days.

The time is right, she said, to make changes in the trail town known for its charm and abundant outdoor opportunities.

“I think a lot of people are feeling the same way,” she said.

“I see a need for new leadership,” said Lamb. “I want to provide a transparent government that gets more people involved.

“The townspeople are often left in the dark about what’s going on in town. As spectators at council meetings, we don’t know what is being voted on, and we don’t get the minutes until they [are] approved a month later,” she said.

“We need to get more people involved in the town government and let their voices be heard. It’s not what we want as individuals — it’s what is best for the community. We’re all in this together,” said Lamb.

As mayor, she wants to provide more services to the residents, such as trash pickup and recycling programs.