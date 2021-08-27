Christian band Cumberland Thunder to perform at Marion's Lincoln Theatre

Joshua said it’s awe inspiring to contemplate God’s thunder. As well, he said, “If you hear us live, we’re boisterous, lively, and will get your blood pumping.”

Cumberland Thunder released an EP of hymns they grew up knowing and loving in 2017, a live album in 2018, their first full studio album in 2019, and are in the early stages of recording new music now, Joshua said.

They did a good bit of songwriting during the pandemic shutdown, Joshua said. He described that period as a “simultaneous curse and blessing.”

The early days of the pandemic he compared to someone ripping out the transmission of their vehicle by going from wide open fifth gear to stop without downshifting. “It takes a bit to adjust to it,” he said. However, the group members found blessings in time with their families and experiencing songs “birthed out of the forced stillness.”

Audience members at the Lincoln concert will hear some of those pieces, Joshua said.

The band will take the stage Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. General admissions tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be bought by calling the theatre at 276-783-6092 or visiting www.thelincoln.org.

Tracy D. Thompson, the Lincoln’s executive director, is happy to welcome a Christian group back to the theatre. "The Lincoln Theatre's mission is to provide diverse, quality programming for our community. The talented, Kentucky-based Cumberland Thunder is the first Christian music group that we have had the pleasure of welcoming to our stage since 2019. Join us on Aug. 28 for an evening of uplifting praise, laughter, and song," she said.