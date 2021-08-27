Christian band Cumberland Thunder to perform at Marion's Lincoln Theatre

The two musicians’ paths kept crossing. A friendship formed. The two men kept saying they should perform together. Then, they did, and Cumberland Thunder was born.
The Christian music band “blossomed from that friendship,” Joshua Tomlin, the group’s baritone and guitarist, said. The friendship between Joshua Tomlin and Josh Carey, lead vocals and pianist, continues to this day and the band is celebrating its fifth anniversary.
They’re set to bring their eclectic mix of musical influences to Marion’s Lincoln Theatre Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. The two men will be joined on stage by Tomlin’s wife, Abigail, and Seth Hayes.
For the group, Joshua Tomlin said, ministry is their first and foremost objective. Then, he said, comes entertainment. For audience members, he said, the band wants each concert to be “an experience from beginning to end. We’re taking audience members on a journey.”
When he looks out at the audience, Joshua said he sees people ranging in age from 5 years old to 80 and all enjoying the experience. He believes the performance appeals to people of all ages, backgrounds and cultures. “In today’s world,” he said, “it’s hard to find something” that unites so many. He’s grateful their concerts do. He believes the unifying force is the experience concept. “We don’t want people to leave the same way they came. We want them to leave feeling better,” he said.
One of the most joyful comments, Joshua receives is from audience members who come up to him after the show and admit that they didn’t expect to like the show because they don’t typically enjoy Christian music, but they did enjoy Cumberland Thunder’s work.
The group promotes itself as mixing “old and new… to create something never before seen in the Christian music field.” The members’ diverse influences suggest that might the case.
Joshua noted that vocal harmonies are especially important to the band. To achieve that, they’re especially influenced by Southern gospel music and quartets such as The Statesmen, The Cathedrals, and The Inspirations.
Yet, Joshua said, the group draws a good deal from country music of the 1940s, ‘50s, and ‘60s.
As well, he and his wife add hints of ‘80s metal groups such as Petra and Stryper.
For that diversity, Joshua said, “It all feels very cohesive.” He explained, “We’re taking all the things we know and love and giving you the best of everything.”
He promises the show will get heart rates up.
Joshua explained that the band’s name it taken from the Cumberland region of Kentucky, where they call home, and the biblical passage Job 37:5, which says, “God thunders wondrously with his voice; he does great things that we cannot comprehend.”
Joshua said it’s awe inspiring to contemplate God’s thunder. As well, he said, “If you hear us live, we’re boisterous, lively, and will get your blood pumping.”
Cumberland Thunder released an EP of hymns they grew up knowing and loving in 2017, a live album in 2018, their first full studio album in 2019, and are in the early stages of recording new music now, Joshua said.
They did a good bit of songwriting during the pandemic shutdown, Joshua said. He described that period as a “simultaneous curse and blessing.”
The early days of the pandemic he compared to someone ripping out the transmission of their vehicle by going from wide open fifth gear to stop without downshifting. “It takes a bit to adjust to it,” he said. However, the group members found blessings in time with their families and experiencing songs “birthed out of the forced stillness.”
Audience members at the Lincoln concert will hear some of those pieces, Joshua said.
The band will take the stage Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. General admissions tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be bought by calling the theatre at 276-783-6092 or visiting www.thelincoln.org.
Tracy D. Thompson, the Lincoln’s executive director, is happy to welcome a Christian group back to the theatre. "The Lincoln Theatre's mission is to provide diverse, quality programming for our community. The talented, Kentucky-based Cumberland Thunder is the first Christian music group that we have had the pleasure of welcoming to our stage since 2019. Join us on Aug. 28 for an evening of uplifting praise, laughter, and song," she said.