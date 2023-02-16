A Wytheville man faces up to 15 years in prison this June when he’s sentenced on two counts of possessing child pornography.

Daniel Alexander Addair, 28, pleaded guilty to the September 2021 charges on Wednesday morning in Wythe County Circuit Court.

He was indicted last year after an investigation by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to police and a prosecutor, Addair was present last April when officers executed a search warrant at a West Lee Highway residence and collected several electronic devices, which led to the discovery of child pornography.

Police said Addair admitted to portraying himself online in chat forums as an underage female to solicit images of child exploitation.

Following his July 20, 2022, arrest, Addair was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail, but was later released on a $10,000 bond.

He’ll remain free on bond while awaiting his June 1 sentencing. There was no plea agreement in the case, and Addair’s attorney asked the probation office to prepare a pre-sentence report to assist the judge in deciding Addair’s punishment.