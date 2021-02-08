JEPC offers virtual panel discussions for Black History Month

For Smyth County, the last six months of 2020 brought racial equality protests, a cross burning, and multiple discussions with local governments about moving toward an anti-racist platform. In 2021 and specifically in Black History Month, Travon Brown, the 18-year-old who was at the center of most of that action, wants to offer what he hopes will “be the start of an olive branch.”
Justice, Equality, Peace and Change (JEPC), the organization formed and led by Brown, wants to honor and celebrate Black History Month by offering a series of virtual discussions on topics of importance to Black Americans.
According to a JEPC press release, the theme of JEPC’s February events is “Where Do We Go From Here?”. That theme originates from a book written by social justice champion, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. titled “Where Do We Go From Here - Chaos or Community?”.
The 1967 book, the last one King penned before his assassination the following year, “was King’s analysis of the state of American race relations and the movement after a decade of U.S. civil rights struggles” according to the King Institute at Stanford University. The book included warnings about the persistence of racism and the need for “the whole of American society to take a new turn toward greater economic justice.” Still, he ended the book with a hopeful message, encouraging readers to keep the faith in nonviolent action and the ballot box.
During each of the virtual discussions, a panel will discuss a variety of subjects.
Tuesday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m.
Internalized Oppression
Brown will host the panel that will include the Rev. William Leon Ward and Langley “Casual-Word” Shazor, both of Bristol.
Thursday, Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m.
Racism In The South, Police Brutality
Brown will host the panel that will also include Mark Canty, of Bristol, and Christina Boneta, of Pasco, Florida.
To find the Zoom meeting links and/ or passcodes to these events, visit JEPC’s Facebook page at:
@ JEPCVA or https://m.facebook.com/JEPCVA/.
JEPC began the month with two presentations this past week, including one on Confederate history and heritage and white privilege.
At the conclusion of these sessions, JEPC plans to meet to discuss what’s next for the non-profit organization.
Brown said he’s hoping to have conversations and share information with anyone who’s interested and help the community “move toward change,” affirming that it’s anti-racist and supports equality for all.
Lasandra Thompson, of Tazewell, is JEPC’s vice chair. She hopes that the non-profit can continue these discussions beyond Black History Month. She’d like to see sessions address bullying and mental health.
As the mother of three biracial children, Thompson said she hopes to inspire change so that they “can be comfortable in their skin.”