JEPC offers virtual panel discussions for Black History Month

For Smyth County, the last six months of 2020 brought racial equality protests, a cross burning, and multiple discussions with local governments about moving toward an anti-racist platform. In 2021 and specifically in Black History Month, Travon Brown, the 18-year-old who was at the center of most of that action, wants to offer what he hopes will “be the start of an olive branch.”

Justice, Equality, Peace and Change (JEPC), the organization formed and led by Brown, wants to honor and celebrate Black History Month by offering a series of virtual discussions on topics of importance to Black Americans.

According to a JEPC press release, the theme of JEPC’s February events is “Where Do We Go From Here?”. That theme originates from a book written by social justice champion, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. titled “Where Do We Go From Here - Chaos or Community?”.