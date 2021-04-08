VSP investigate I-81 pursuit and crash in Marion

Virginia State Police is investigating following a police pursuit that ended in a crash near Interstate 81's mile marker 47 in Marion Wednesday evening.

According to a release from the state police, the pursuit began at 6:35 p.m. after a trooper attempted to stop a speeding 2007 Toyota Camry near mile marker 30 in Washington County.

The driver of the Camry instead lead police on a high-speed chase north on I-81, the release said. Once in Smyth County, deputies used spike strips, successfully deflating three of the Camry's tires. The driver continued northbound, the release said, before the car crashed into the guardrail.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman from Greer, South Carolina, was flown to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The crash closed the northbound side of the interstate for more than three hours. The proximity to the exit 47 off ramp allowed motorist to go around the crash by using the exit and entrance ramps, said Virginia Department of Transportation Spokeswoman Michelle Earl.

The scene was cleared and the interstate reopened around 10:30 p.m.

Earl said minor damage to the guardrails on both sides of the northbound lanes will be repaired in the coming weeks.

The pursuit and crash remain under investigation.