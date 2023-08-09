Deana Carter took her musical talents to a question many women have pondered: “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” and found her debut album going platinum five times over. That was 1996. Now, she’s releasing 25th anniversary editions of the album that will also feature bonus tracks.

This month, the Nashville native is celebrating the new release on her Barefoot Again tour that will bring her to downtown Marion’s Lincoln Theatre.

Fans may well expect to hear Carter perform “Strawberry Wine,” her first single that in 1997 was named the Country Music Association’s Single of the Year and Song of the Year and was nominated for a Grammy.

“Strawberry Wine’s” success may well be tied to her personal connection to the song written by Matraca Berg and Gary Harrison. On her website, Carter reflected, ‘…I heard ‘Strawberry Wine,’ and I was like, ‘How did you write my life story?’”

Today, with her blend of country, folk, and retro rock sounds, Carter now has eight albums under her belt. The singer, songwriter, actor, and producer continues to explore subjects familiar to good friends in her music.

Carter will perform her Marion concert on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $48 for premium seats, $42 for orchestra seats, and $37 for balcony seats. Tickets for seniors and students range from $32-$43.

For more information about The Lincoln Theatre and event tickets, visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.