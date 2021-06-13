Two face charges following boy's fall in Marion

A 13-year-old boy was flown to Johnson City Medical Center following a fall from an about 40-foot embankment that left the child with head injuries and a badly broken leg.

The boy was accompanied by three individuals, two of whom now face charges in connection with the incident that happened Saturday shortly after 5 p.m.

Responders with the Marion Police Department, Marion Fire/EMS, and the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office answered the call to the wooded area between Callan Drive and Elm Street following a call that advised dispatchers that the boy was bleeding from his head and sustained leg injuries, according to a Marion Police Department activity report.

Sheriff’s deputies found the boy near the quarry behind the Norfolk Southern office on Elm St.

Marion Fire/EMS responders used a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) to transport the boy from the quarry to a nearby parking lot. After they stabilized the child, he was taken to Johnston Memorial Hospital and then flown to JCMC due to the serious nature of his injuries.

The MPD report said that three individuals were with the boy at the time of the incident, and two of them were over 18 years old.

Alex R. Henderson, 20, of Marion was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Isac A. Lopez, 18, of Marion was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and underage person in possession of alcohol.