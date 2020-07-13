Updated 1:25 p.m.
Due to a possible COVID-19 exposure, Saltville Town Hall has been closed indefinitely and is being sanitized, and 17 people are being tested.
An announcement of the closure came on Monday night and Mayor Todd Young said the town council meeting scheduled on Tuesday evening had been postponed. He had thought of having it on the town stage as happened earlier this year, he said, but a scheduled closed session could not be held.
Young said on Tuesday that someone who had been in contact with an individual who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus has been in the town hall. Therefore, the town hall has been closed for cleaning along with the town shop. The town hall will remain closed pending the outcome of the testing of staff from town hall, the town shop, and the mowing crew.
Young said the police department and staff have not been affected and the officers are not being tested. They will return to their part of the building as soon as the cleaning is finished.
“Everybody needs to take this seriously,” Young said of the virus. He said he has encouraged all town staff and employees to wear masks and maintain social distancing whenever possible.
In a post to his Facebook page, Saltville Town Council member Bryan Morris said the town hall building is being sanitized as a precautionary measure and has not had any known COVID-19 exposures.
"The decision to close and sanitize is to better protect our citizens, visitors and staff," he wrote.
For any emergencies with water or sewer, citizens can call 706-7123. Payments for water bills can be left in the dropbox or mailed in.
Due to the virus, Saltville canceled all its regular festivals and gatherings for the spring and summer, including the Easter Egg Hunt in April, the Firemen’s Bash in June, the Civil War Re-enactments in August and the Labor Day Weekend in September. The wave pool is not open this year, and Little League baseball season was canceled.
