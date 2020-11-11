Longtime Damascus mayor ousted in election

DAMASCUS, Va. — Longtime Damascus Mayor Jack McCrady was unseated Tuesday by challenger Katie Lamb, according to unofficial results late Tuesday.

“The community needs to know what’s going on and have a say in it,” said Lamb, 49, soon after learning of her victory. “I’m not a politician. And I don’t think I’ll ever be a politician. I just want what’s best for this town.”

This marked the second time that Lamb, an artist, tried to unseat McCrady.

“I’m pleased that people came out and voted,” Lamb said. “I do know many first-time voters came out and voted today.”

Lamb won the mayor’s job for two years with 206 votes, compared to 155 votes for McCrady, according to unofficial totals.

Now, Lamb says she wants “a transparent government and getting people involved and getting people to come to these Town Council meetings.”

McCrady, 72, steps down after a decade in the mayor’s chair plus more time on Town Council and as mayor in earlier years. He sounded upbeat late Tuesday, saying his wife didn’t actually want him to run for reelection.

As for his defeat, McCrady said, “If you cannot afford to get defeated, don’t play the political game.”