Pomrenkes ask judge for probation

A former Bristol, Virginia, judge and his wife, a former BVU official, are asking for probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States.
Kurt Pomrenke, 67, and his wife, Stacey Pomrenke, 48, were scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, after this paper goes to print. They were requesting probation rather than imprisonment. Kurt Pomrenke’s attorneys were seeking zero to six months of probation, and Stacey Pomrenke’s attorneys were seeking three years of probation.
The charge stems from Stacey Pomrenke entering a residential drug treatment program for federal inmates under false pretenses while serving what was originally a 34-month sentence at a federal facility in Alderson, West Virginia, according to the terms of their plea agreement.
Completing that program ultimately shortened her prison sentence by seven months and one day.
She is the former chief financial officer of BVU Authority who was convicted in February 2016 on multiple charges, including tax fraud, conspiracy and bribery, following a three-year federal corruption investigation into her former employer. That probe resulted in eight other former executives, board members and contractors being sentenced to prison.
As a result of her sentencing, the Pomrenkes were faced with a situation they had never encountered before: going to prison, according to a plea for probation.
“It was a period of great emotional turmoil and anxiety for both,” the document states. “Kurt Pomrenke was naturally worried and frightened at the prospect of his wife having to report to prison.”
The couple was “at a disorienting and vulnerable point in their lives. This set of circumstances set the Pomrenkes up to be taken advantage of.”
The Pomrenkes were solicited by RDAP Law Consultants regarding providing services to the couple, the document states, particularly advice on what to expect when Stacey Pomrenke was incarcerated and what programs were available to her. That included admission into the residential drug abuse program.
The Pomrenkes said they had no idea RDAP Law Consultants would recommend they engage in fraudulent behavior. They said the firm directed them to provide false information to the Federal Bureau of Prisons to get Stacey Pomrenke admitted to the program with a view toward shortening her sentence.
“The directions included having her misrepresent the amount of her alcohol consumption and to obtain medication from her physician to obtain a prescription for Ativan as a detox drug,” the document states.
When she arrived at the prison facility, Stacey Pomrenke was intoxicated.
As a result of participating in the program, Stacey Pomrenke was released ahead of her original release date. She could now face up to 30 months in prison and a $10,500 fine as part of her plea agreement. Kurt Pomrenke could face up to 18 months in prison and a $7,500 fine under the terms of his plea agreement. Her range is higher because this occurred while she was on release prior to reporting to prison.