Family farm growing nutrient-rich microgreens in new startup

Most of the microgreens will be produced hydroponically — growing plants without soil. Microgreens that are not grown in water will be grown organically.

“We are taking organic gardening a step farther by eliminating the use of animal products and animal byproducts in the production of our microgreens. The benefit is there is less nutrient salt buildup, which basically means better-tasting greens,” Fields said.

In addition to the microgreens business, the family is growing lavender in hopes of having four acres of the fragrant perennial by next fall. They will sell dried bouquets, teas, essential oils, soaps and lotions, all made with the flowering plant.

Another venture for the family is raising bees.

Powerhead SuperFoods is introducing Saskatraz, a new strain of honeybee that is bred to increase resistance to the harmful mites that have endangered the lives of bees for years. These bees will enhance the growth of the lavender and will provide other marketable products.

“We hope Powerhead SuperFoods will become synonymous with health and food and be advanced by health care professionals, chefs and grocers,” said Fields.

“We want our products to help consumers increase their health and improve the quality of their lives.”

Check out Powerhead SuperFoods on Facebook and at their webpage at www.powerheadsuperfoods.com.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.