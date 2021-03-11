Authorities capture two murder suspects in Washington County, Va.

Following a stabbing in Russell County last week, two people were taken into custody in Washington County, Virginia.

Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said his officers went to a home last Wednesday in Bristol to locate two men who were wanted for questioning in a stabbing out of Russell County.

After learning the two men were hiding in the Bristol area, Andis and his deputies found Ryan Denton, age unknown, in the woods off Oak Grove Road in Washington County, which is near the Bristol city limits in the Wallace community.

Deputies were still looking for the other man, identified as Jacob Hicks, until early Friday morning at the Budget Inn on Porterfield Highway.

During the search, Andis said the men were considered armed and dangerous. He advised local residents to lock their doors and use caution in the Oak Grove Road area.

The sheriff said a Virginia State Police helicopter was used to find the men. Tactical teams from Washington County, Bristol and Virginia Conservation Police were also called to the area, as were K-9 units.

Russell County detectives interviewed Denton. It was not immediately known what, if any, charges would be filed, but Andis described the men as attempted murder suspects.