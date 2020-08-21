Tazewell County fugitive captured in Georgia

Tazewell, Va. – After more than a month on the run a Tazewell woman is headed home to face a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Leslie Raquel Hackler, 48, was arrested in a hotel in Augusta Georgia Aug. 18 by United States Marshals. Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said the marshals’ service located Hackler by tracking her cellphone.
Hackler and her sons Justin Michael Hackler and Joshua Mitchell Hackler were all charged July 14 in connection with the death of David Hayes of Gratton. The sons are charged with second degree murder and the mother with conspiracy.
Justin Michael Hackler, 25 is from the Grapefield section of Bland County and Joshua Hackler is from the Gratton section of Tazewell County. Hayes’ body was found in Bland County underneath a trailer and officers from Tazewell and Bland County have worked on the case.
Hieatt reiterated his belief the crime happened in Tazewell County and said plans are to go forward with the case against all three Hacklers. Hieatt said he was looking forward to getting Leslie Hackler back and serving the warrant to start proceeding with her case.
Michelle Gilliard, warrants clerk with the Augusta Magistrate Court said she had just gotten the paperwork for Hackler Aug. 21 and a hearing would be scheduled. She said the Coronavirus has limited court proceedings but Hackler would go before a Judge by Aug. 28 at the latest.
When the hearing is held Hackler will either waive extradition and be returned or a Governor’s Warrant will be executed to bring her back. Her sons have been in custody since July 14 and both have court dates next month.
Joshua is represented by Tazewell Attorney Mike Letsen and has a Sept. 3 bond hearing. Justin is represented by Jim Short of Cedar Bluff and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 25.
