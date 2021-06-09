Wandering Around Washington: Former mayor praises Abingdon council and town manager

Velvet-voiced Wayne Craig made a special guest appearance at the Abingdon Town Council meeting on June 7.

Only a year ago, Craig, 81, was the mayor of Abingdon. He’s lived in town for several years, but the retired engineer grew up at Roanoke, Virginia, near the Grandin Theatre.

All total, Craig served four years on town council.

At the Monday meeting, he served as the lone speaker during a public hearing on whether to sell the Hassinger House.

In doing so, Craig reminded the council of some history and how the previous town councils had long worked on restoring the Fields-Penn 1860 House Museum.

Yet a committee suggested that museum be used as a new visitor center, since it was so centrally located in town — and to move out of the Hassinger House.

“I think that would be a very good move,” Craig said.

Craig also spoke during the public comments, delivering a prepared speech.

Having two chances to speak lent Mayor Derek Webb to dub Craig a “frequent flyer.”