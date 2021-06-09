Wandering Around Washington: Former mayor praises Abingdon council and town manager

Velvet-voiced Wayne Craig made a special guest appearance at the Abingdon Town Council meeting on June 7.
Only a year ago, Craig, 81, was the mayor of Abingdon. He’s lived in town for several years, but the retired engineer grew up at Roanoke, Virginia, near the Grandin Theatre.
All total, Craig served four years on town council.
At the Monday meeting, he served as the lone speaker during a public hearing on whether to sell the Hassinger House.
In doing so, Craig reminded the council of some history and how the previous town councils had long worked on restoring the Fields-Penn 1860 House Museum.
Yet a committee suggested that museum be used as a new visitor center, since it was so centrally located in town — and to move out of the Hassinger House.
“I think that would be a very good move,” Craig said.
Craig also spoke during the public comments, delivering a prepared speech.
Having two chances to speak lent Mayor Derek Webb to dub Craig a “frequent flyer.”
In his speech, Craig spoke on recent comments made during public comments about Town Manager Jimmy Morani, whom Craig helped hire a couple of years ago.
“It’s easy to make derogatory remarks but difficult to produce results. Mr. Morani and you, Town Council, have produced results,” Craig said.
“When Mr. Morani arrived here, our sports complex was stalled in the planning stage and grossly underfunded. Now, the design has been completed, it is fully funded and construction is moving swiftly and smoothly. That’s of utmost significance,” Craig said.
Craig said: “Most of this progress occurred in the midst of the pandemic, which began shortly after Mr. Morani arrived here. The pandemic hit Abingdon especially hard because of the travel restrictions. Tourism is a large part of our economy and the loss of meals and lodging tax revenues is a huge challenge for the Town.”
Yet Morani, according to Craig, worked with the town’s financial committee and staff and “has managed to maintain all essential Town services without dipping into our rainy day fund. This is nothing less than a minor miracle!”