Former Wytheville officer charged with assault

Arrested on June 13 in Rural Retreat and charged with assaulting a woman he was living with, a Wytheville Police Department patrol officer was fired on Monday.

Dallas Ritchie Shumate, 23, had been with the agency since Dec. 31, 2018, Lt. Bryan Bard said.

Shumate was arrested at his residence after the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office responded to early morning 911 calls from a woman asking for help, according to Maj. Anthony Cline.

Cline said a male could be heard in the background telling the woman to hang up the phone.

Three deputies went to the residence and it took them an hour to get Shumate to answer the door, Cline said.

A woman – identified as Kelsey Hash – also came to the door, and deputies noticed she had a black eye, busted lip and marks on her neck, Cline said. At first, she denied making the 911 calls, but dispatch called the number back and a cellphone rang in her pocket, the major said.

After more questioning, Hash told officers that Shumate assaulted her after the two had been drinking and got into an argument, Cline said. Hash declined medical assistance.