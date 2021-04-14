White Birch Kitchen and Juice Bar encouraging signups for customized health coaching plans

Just since last month, Dyer is embarking on a new focus in her life — one that uses her background to offer customers a more comprehensive approach to their health.

Dyer has teamed up with The Healthstyle Emporium, a 16-week online holistic health program that addresses the mind, body and soul, to become a wellness coach.

“The neat thing about the program is it can help anyone no matter where they are in their health journey,” said Dyer.

“The program can set people on a path to better health — improved, restful sleep, increased energy and concentration, increased muscle tone and increased quality of life.”

Dyer is such a believer in the holistic program that she is currently enrolled as a student, using what she learns to tailor programs for her own customers.

She confessed the program is something she needed, as well.

“I was in a place where I wasn’t taking care of myself as well as I could. Being in the wellness industry, it’s so important to be able to take care of ourselves first before we take care of anyone else,” she said.

“I realized I wanted to make that change myself, and this is the only way I’d be able to help other people.”