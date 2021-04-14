White Birch Kitchen and Juice Bar encouraging signups for customized health coaching plans

ABINGDON, Va. — Sara Creekmore, an eye surgeon formerly of Abingdon, was searching for ways to find balance in her busy life as a doctor.
“It’s hard to balance demands of working in health care, and after a tough year, I think many of us in the health care world are trying to achieve more of a balance,” said Creekmore, who now practices osteopathic medicine in Boone, North Carolina.
Creekmore recently reached out to her Abingdon friend Nicole Dyer, owner of White Birch Kitchen and Juice Bar, for answers.
“I used to go to White Birch regularly when I lived in the area. I respect her dedication to bringing so much to the wellness community there.”
The restaurant owner, who is best known for her cold-pressed juices and juice cleanse kits, is expanding her role as a nutritionist by offering customers a whole-body, holistic approach to better health.
As a local business owner, Dyer has been working with customers and clients for more than seven years in the health and wellness industry.
In addition to being a registered yoga teacher, she is a registered Ayurvedic Wellness Coach, and continues to be a student in the field. Ayurvedic medicine is an ancient system that uses diet, herbal medicines, exercise, meditation, breathing and physical therapy to achieve good health. “The ancient method is a sister science to yoga, using plants to heal,” she said.
Just since last month, Dyer is embarking on a new focus in her life — one that uses her background to offer customers a more comprehensive approach to their health.
Dyer has teamed up with The Healthstyle Emporium, a 16-week online holistic health program that addresses the mind, body and soul, to become a wellness coach.
“The neat thing about the program is it can help anyone no matter where they are in their health journey,” said Dyer.
“The program can set people on a path to better health — improved, restful sleep, increased energy and concentration, increased muscle tone and increased quality of life.”
Dyer is such a believer in the holistic program that she is currently enrolled as a student, using what she learns to tailor programs for her own customers.
She confessed the program is something she needed, as well.
“I was in a place where I wasn’t taking care of myself as well as I could. Being in the wellness industry, it’s so important to be able to take care of ourselves first before we take care of anyone else,” she said.
“I realized I wanted to make that change myself, and this is the only way I’d be able to help other people.”
Dyer offers customers a customized way to better understand their bodies. “It’s reconnecting with ourselves in order to heal from the inside out.”
The program promotes good nutrition, as well as developing exercise routines that best fit unique lifestyles. Even journaling becomes part of the wellness program.
“The program aligns with everything I want to do as a wellness coach, and because it’s an online program, I can connect with people locally and afar.”
She said she plans to help her friend Sara by encouraging simple, consistent routines that add extra nutrients and energy into her body each day. “With someone that has a busy schedule — three kids and a career — we will start with just a couple additions to ensure it’s doable and sustainable for the long run.”
In just the last six weeks, Dyer has introduced the program to 10 customers in the area and in New Hampshire where she was raised.
The program is done online in the comfort of your home, offering safe interactions during the pandemic.
Customers learn about different topics each week, such as food, diets, meditation and workouts, through educational videos sent by email. Online testimonial groups offer customers support throughout the program.
“My main goal is to be there for support and accountability as a friend, coach and guide. They are not alone in the wellness world. I am there to help my customers get healthier.”
To learn more about The Healthstyle Emporium, visit www.thehse.net. Follow Nicole Dyer on Facebook, or call her at 603-724-3567.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.