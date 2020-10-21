Buchanan County grand jury hands down drug indictments

Grundy, Va. – A trio of Tazewell County residents were charged in a recent drug roundup by members of the 29th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

Scotty Dwight Cantrell, 42, of Raven was charged with possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Buchanan County Circuit Court Oct. 26 and is being held in the Southwest Regional Jail at Haysi until then.

Lisa Marie Elswick, 18, also of Raven is charged with possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance. She is also scheduled for arraignment Oct. 26.

Aaron Enoch Hicks, 56, of Jewell Ridge is charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance. No arraignment date has been set for Hicks.

The three were among 46 people from Buchanan, Tazewell, Russell and Buchanan County arrested by members of the task force as well as the Buchanan and Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy police department and the state police.

Buchanan County Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerald Arrington will prosecute the cases since the crimes allegedly occurred in his county and the majority of those arrested are from there.