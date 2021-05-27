Hillsville resident sentenced to prison in Wythe child porn case

“He’s a true friend to me and he will always be a true friend to me,” he said. “He’s still the good person he always was.”

Church secretary Nancy Collins said Edmonds would cook meals for the sick and mow lawns for the elderly.

“He’s never denied anybody anything,” she said. “He has the kindest heart of any man I’ve ever known.”

His aunt, Shirley Quesenberry, pleaded for mercy and called him “an asset to Wythe County and adjoining counties.”

“He is a good person,” she said emphatically. “I know his heart.”

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Terri Bowles, though, painted a different picture.

“There was a part of Mr. Edmonds that you all were fortunate not to know,” she said in rehashing the commonwealth’s case against him.

Bowles talked about the “horrific” child pornography images found on Edmonds’ computer that he kept in a locked basement room. While Edmonds, who pleaded not guilty to his charges, admitted to having an addiction to adult porn, he denied seeking out images of minors.