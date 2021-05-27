Hillsville resident sentenced to prison in Wythe child porn case

Defense witnesses pointed to his saintly acts.
The commonwealth hammered home his sins.
A Wythe County judge weighed both on Thursday when deciding how to punish Anthony Wayne Edmonds, a 48-year-old Hillsville resident and preacher convicted in February of 30 counts of possessing child pornography. He was indicted in 2017.
Edmonds’ attorney, Robert Rider, called six people to the stand to talk about his client’s character and reputation.
Saying he’d known Edmonds since kindergarten, Daniel Funk likened him to a brother.
“We done everything for each other,” he said.
Echoing comments from other witnesses, Funk said Edmonds was a generous man who was always helping others.
Skeptical of Edmonds’ convictions, Funk said Edmonds would “be a brother to me until the day I die.”
“His whole life he’s helped people,” added Gary Rudolph, a friend and co-worker.
Asked by Rider if Edmonds’ convictions changed his opinion of him, Rudolph said, “No sir.”
“He’s still out there trying to help everybody out,” he said.
Bill Shortridge, who was an associate pastor with Edmonds, said Edmonds would put the money he got for preaching back into the church or give it to people in need.
“He’s a true friend to me and he will always be a true friend to me,” he said. “He’s still the good person he always was.”
Church secretary Nancy Collins said Edmonds would cook meals for the sick and mow lawns for the elderly.
“He’s never denied anybody anything,” she said. “He has the kindest heart of any man I’ve ever known.”
His aunt, Shirley Quesenberry, pleaded for mercy and called him “an asset to Wythe County and adjoining counties.”
“He is a good person,” she said emphatically. “I know his heart.”
Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Terri Bowles, though, painted a different picture.
“There was a part of Mr. Edmonds that you all were fortunate not to know,” she said in rehashing the commonwealth’s case against him.
Bowles talked about the “horrific” child pornography images found on Edmonds’ computer that he kept in a locked basement room. While Edmonds, who pleaded not guilty to his charges, admitted to having an addiction to adult porn, he denied seeking out images of minors.
Bowles, however, said he took “affirmative” action to get the photos – some with titles such as “11yonotavirgin” and “7yo” -- and said his unwillingness to acknowledge his crimes meant he wasn’t planning to change.
“(If a picture is worth a thousand words,) I’ve given you 30,000 words to sentence Mr. Edwards,” referencing the child porn images introduced as evidence.
“…It’s time for Mr. Edmonds to pay his penance,” she said.
Defense attorney Rider countered that justice wouldn’t be served by sending Edmonds to prison – only retribution.
“Warehousing someone who has done this work to the community is certainly not the answer, your honor,” he said.
Before sentencing Edmonds to serve 15 years in prison, Judge Josiah Showalter Jr. said he had to weigh Thursday’s testimony with the evidence he heard at February’s trial. After his release, Edmonds will be on probation for five years.
Edmonds, who had been free on bond while awaiting his punishment, was immediately handcuffed and led out of the courtroom.
“Love you, Andy,” someone yelled.
“Love you,” he said.
