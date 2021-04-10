Bristol man killed in officer-involved shooting

BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol, Tennessee, man was shot and killed by police last Tuesday after he refused to exit his vehicle and began to drive toward an officer, according to the Virginia State Police.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department received a call of shots fired around 4:30 a.m. from an occupant of a motel in the 2200 block of Euclid Avenue, according to the release.

When officers arrived, they encountered Jonathen B. Kohler, 31, inside a 1994 Ford Mustang. Despite repeated commands from the officers, Kohler refused to get out, police said. Kohler then put the vehicle into drive and sped toward one of the officers, who then fired at the vehicle, the VSP said.

Kohler died at the scene, police said.

The name of the officer involved was not released. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff said the officer will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation concludes.

Charlene and Michael Sharp, who live behind the motel on Wagner Street, said they were not surprised by the shooting.

“It’s bad down there,” Charlene Sharp said.