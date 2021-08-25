WPD ramps up speed limit enforcement

Be careful driving through Wytheville. There’s increased traffic since school has started, and the Wytheville Police Department is serious about slowing down drivers and making sure they obey the speed limit.

“We are really working the school zones and taking care of citizens’ complaints about speeding in residential neighborhoods,” said Lt. Bryan Bard. “We are running radar all over town. When officers are on patrol, they are constantly running radar. In areas we deem to be a bigger factor, we have stationary radar and assign officers to sit and pull people over in the problem areas.”

In two speeding hot spots, the WPD has placed electronic speed limit signs that also warn drivers to “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine.” The signs are on Monroe Street between Town Hall and Advanced Auto, and also in front of Spiller Elementary.

“We are working the areas hard now … it’s a 25 mph zone and we are stopping people going 40, 45, 50 mph, and that is too fast,” Bard said. “The speed limit in the whole town is 25 mph unless it is otherwise posted.”

Other areas where drivers tend to speed are on East Main Street coming off the interstate and high school hill near George Wythe High School.

