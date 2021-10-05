Marion man charged with attempted capital murder after attempting to pull compound bow on police officer

A Marion man is facing attempted capital murder and other charges after he attempted to pull a compound bow on a Marion police officer, according to court records.
In a criminal complaint, Officer Mason Wagoner said he arrived at the processing center at the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office Monday evening in reference to a person getting a protective order.
Wagoner said the man against whom the order was being sought was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot. When Wagoner asked the man what was in the bottle in his passenger seat, “he advised it was alcohol and that ‘you don’t want to do this,’” Wagoner wrote in the complaint.
When asked how much he had had to drink, the man, identified as 48-year-old Douglas Eugene Mason, told the officer he’d had ‘Enough to feel a buzz.’”
“After telling him it’ll be okay, he advised ‘Shoot me. You’ll have to shoot me,’” Wagoner wrote.
According to the complaint Mason kept repeating that the officer would have to shoot him and, “After telling him I didn’t want to shoot him, he reached for a compound bow and grabbed an arrow” from the passenger seat.
At this point, Wagoner said Mason had opened his vehicle door and when Wagoner told the man to stop, he attempted to put the arrow to the bow.
Wagoner wrote that he deployed his Taser to disarm the man and was able to pull the bow from his hands, but the man continued to exit his vehicle, telling the officer to shoot him, Wagoner wrote.
He said he deployed a second Taser cartridge with little effect. Another officer, Jeff Davis, who was at the scene, also deployed two Taser cartridges with little effect, Wagoner wrote.
According to the complaint, Mason then ran to his vehicle and attempted to drive off, but Wagoner was able to reach inside the vehicle from the passenger side and remove the keys while Davis used pepper spray to subdue Mason.
Smyth County deputies assisted in taking Mason into custody.
Wagoner wrote that after Mason was placed under arrest, he told the officers that he was trying to kill Wagoner.
Mason was charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
He is being held without bond at the regional jail in Abingdon.