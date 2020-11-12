Rec center staff members help save local man

The two men lifted Salmon to the floor. Dillon began CPR and when Abate-Bowling arrived, Wolford cut open Salmon’s shirt and helped attach the defibrillator that shocked the life back into the 71-year-old.

Still, Dillon continued CPR while Abate-Bowling held Salmon’s head.

“I was just trying to comfort him, rubbing his head and hair,” she said. “I just wanted him to know that someone was with him.”

In minutes, the Wytheville Fire and Rescue Department arrived to take over and transport Salmon to Wythe County Community Hospital. Later, he was transferred to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where doctors placed two stents in the area of his left heart valve.

“I was almost a widow at one month married,” Sandra Salmon said.

She and her husband both feel blessed to have been around people who weren’t afraid to act when he needed help.

“You can have all the training and knowledge in the world, but you have to have the confidence to do it,” he said. “You’ve got to have that little bit of courage to say, I’m putting myself on the line.”