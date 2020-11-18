Scholarship created in honor of chef killed in March

Calvert said the scholarship will be limited to applicants who live within the Southwest Virginia region.

“John would be very pleased to know that his legacy will not only continue through this scholarship program but also that young students will enjoy the financial help they need to acquire the skills to become a successful chef,” said Susan Seymore, John Seymore’s mother.

“We are very grateful for David’s initiative in making this a reality,” she said.

Calvert added that John Seymore touched so many people in this area.

“I’m touched by the love the community still has for John even though he’s gone. It says so much about the power of his love for this community. So many people who knew and loved John have reached out and donated. We’re thrilled that donations have come in quickly,” he said.

People have mostly learned about the fundraiser through Facebook and word of mouth, he said.

According to the new owner, a percentage of his sales at the restaurant also will go to the effort.

“We’re hoping we reach our goal, and if we surpass the goal, it may mean that we can support more than one applicant.”