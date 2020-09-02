Crooked Road director plans for reopening

ABINGDON, Va. — Carrie Beck has no speed limits when it comes to promoting The Crooked Road.
No, well, actually, there is one: COVID-19.
Dang that coronavirus!
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has shut the doors of many venues along The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail.
But it has not shut the fountains that fuel Beck’s charged-up drive to keep the old-time and bluegrass music alive across Southwest Virginia, including Washington County.
It also has not stolen the confidence of the first female executive director of The Crooked Road.
“I feel like I’m really good at building relationships, and that is definitely something that needs to happen.”
Beck lives in Abingdon. She’s been on board with The Crooked Road since spring. She also works at “Heartwood” — or what is now known as the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace.
At that center in Abingdon, you would once find jams on Thursdays.
But not now — not with the coronavirus being especially dangerous to seniors.
Beck said, “I don’t want to do anything that would unintentionally put somebody in harm’s way.”
So the jams are silent.
Beck is not.
“In this time, along The Crooked Road, we have spent the past several months doing strategic planning and just kind of reorganizing or refocusing.”
That includes a redesign for The Crooked Road website.
“And we’ve also unrolled a monthly newsletter called ‘The Crooked Road Connection.’”
Beck is also planning to record some musicians along the road for social media release.
“We’re just trying to just make content happen,” Beck said. “If you can’t actually visit an artist, you can visit virtually.”
