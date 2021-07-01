Smyth leaders reconsider meals tax

Two weeks after approving a 6% meals tax as part of the 2021-22 budget Smyth County Board of Supervisors is considering rescinding that new tax.
Complaints from Dip Dog Stand owners Grant and Pam Hall, and a letter from Rita Perry of Rita’s in Saltville read by Pam Hall opposing the meals tax, heard at the June 24 board meeting has the supervisors reconsidering their decision.
Supervisors Phil Stevenson and Roscoe Call both opposed the meals tax when it was proposed and voted against approving the budget that included the tax.
Stevenson said he believed the meals tax was akin to “breaking the backs of small stores,” adding, “I think this could be the end of some small stores.”
Call said he believed this was not the year to implement a new tax with so many business owners downsizing due to the pandemic and the current worker shortage.
“I feel your pain,” Stevenson said to the Hall’s who threatened possible closure of their 64-year-old business. He suggested the county hold off on potential new hires and use that money to offset the need for the meals tax.
“Those who went through the past year don’t need to be burdened with this meals tax,” Grant Hall said to the supervisors adding that restaurant owners had no input about the proposed tax despite publication of the proposed budget and a public hearing.
“I just don’t think it’s right,” he said. “And the amount expected I think we could find it somewhere else. It doesn’t need to be done.”
Some officials see the new meals tax for restaurants in the county outside the towns as avenues to relieve some of the tax burden now borne by local property owners who pay real estate and personal property taxes. The tax is expected to generate an additional $250,000 of revenue.
The towns of Marion, Chilhowie and Saltville already charge a meals tax within their boundaries.
Pam Hall said that the increase in expenses for the restaurant and being short of staff is putting a burden on the Dip Dog Stand. Adding a meals tax will only increase that burden with costs borne by the customers.
Hall said she believed the COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government should eliminate the need to raise taxes. She asked the supervisors to consider dropping the meals tax or taking back their vote to let citizens vote on it.
Supervisor Judy Wyant said Pam Hall made a good point about the supervisors supposed to help local citizens and while the county wants to do all the things it can for the residents, perhaps the board needs to tighten its own belt.
The letter from Rita Perry said that Perry plans to close her deli because she can’t find enough help and opposes the meals tax that she says will hurt local residents who are the majority of her customers.
Stevenson said what bothers him about the tax is the burden on local residents who frequent restaurants and delis far from the interstate that don’t see many visitors from outside the county. He said he voted against it for that reason.
The board approved a suggestion from Chairman Charlie Atkins to have a community meeting where anyone interested could come and discuss the proposed meals tax, the implementation of which was postponed until October with a 6-0 vote. Or County Administrator Shawn Utt could visit each of the affected restaurants to discuss the issue with the owners.
Utt asked the supervisors – some of whom were ready to rescind the tax that evening – to wait until he can adjust the budget accordingly. Board members also asked County Attorney Scot Farthing the legality of rescinding a vote which he will research.
In other business at the meeting, the board discussed the proposed roundabout at Copenhaver Crossing to ease traffic congestion and delay for residents of the Hall Addition since the bridge over the railroad tracks closed several years ago. Atkins said he had asked the Virginia Department of Transportation about doing the roundabout and the bridge replacement at the same time to create less disruption of traffic but the state agency said the two could not be done at the same time. They were looking at doing the roundabout one year and the bridge the next.
Stevenson said he thinks people will like a roundabout once they get used to it because it keeps traffic flowing. Such traffic configurations are becoming more common in the U.S.
Grant Hall said he doesn’t think a roundabout will solve the problem, that it will slow down and bottleneck traffic. He said another access is needed where the bridge is for residents of the subdivision.
Atkins said the new bridge must be higher than the current one due to railroad regulations and plans for building it as well as funding are moving through the system.
Also at the meeting, the board discussed the funding coming through the American Rescue Plan. Smyth County is receiving $2.9 million in the first half of the plan and the second half in May 2022.
Utt said he believes that whatever is done with this money should make a lasting impact on the county. He suggested putting together a committee to discuss projects and present ideas to the board. There are more restrictions on use of the first half of the money than on the second half, he said.
One idea that seemed favorable to all is the creation of a multi-use recreational area with ball fields somewhere central for all county residents to access, perhaps along Highway 107.
The board also decided to add a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance as well as require a quorum for the second meeting of the month because it has become a regular meeting rather than a continuation of the first meeting. Supervisors approved rescinding the state of emergency related to the pandemic to be in line with state protocol.