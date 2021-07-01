Smyth leaders reconsider meals tax

Stevenson said he thinks people will like a roundabout once they get used to it because it keeps traffic flowing. Such traffic configurations are becoming more common in the U.S.

Grant Hall said he doesn’t think a roundabout will solve the problem, that it will slow down and bottleneck traffic. He said another access is needed where the bridge is for residents of the subdivision.

Atkins said the new bridge must be higher than the current one due to railroad regulations and plans for building it as well as funding are moving through the system.

Also at the meeting, the board discussed the funding coming through the American Rescue Plan. Smyth County is receiving $2.9 million in the first half of the plan and the second half in May 2022.

Utt said he believes that whatever is done with this money should make a lasting impact on the county. He suggested putting together a committee to discuss projects and present ideas to the board. There are more restrictions on use of the first half of the money than on the second half, he said.

One idea that seemed favorable to all is the creation of a multi-use recreational area with ball fields somewhere central for all county residents to access, perhaps along Highway 107.