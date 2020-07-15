WYTHEVILLE, Va. — A Wytheville man charged in a late-night shooting last Tuesday that wounded two Wythe County deputies has been released from the hospital and taken into police custody.
According to the Virginia State Police, Ricky Madison Delk, 41, was treated for serious injuries at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and has been transported to New River Valley Jail. He is charged with eight counts of attempted capital murder, eight counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling.
Sgt. Chris Coleman, one of the deputies wounded during the shootout, was released from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital last Wednesday evening. Coleman, who was shot in the back, is being made comfortable at home, said Wythe County Sheriff Major Anthony Cline. Chief Deputy Charles Foster was also injured when a bullet grazed his arm.
The deputies were three of eight law enforcement officers Delk is accused of ambushing when they responded to a 911 call from Delk’s wife, who said he fired a gun during an argument at their home on Whippoorwill Road.
Four Wythe County deputies and four VSP officers, believing the suspect was inside the home, gathered at the top of the long driveway leading to Delk’s log home. But Delk was in the nearby woods, and he circled behind the group and fired at the officers, authorities said.
Another officer, Cpl. Jennifer Brewster, was burned in the eye area when their armored vehicle was hit by a bullet, according to Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan.
Officers quickly shot at the suspect, striking him multiple times.
“Everyone was well-equipped, thank God,” one deputy said.
“We are lucky we don’t have three or four dead deputies today,” Dunagan said, adding that alcohol was likely a factor in the shootings.
Both Coleman and Foster are on paid leave until the VSP concludes an investigation.
Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the commonwealth’s attorney.
