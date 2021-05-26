Body recovered from Rural Retreat Lake

“Last evening at 19:16 Rural Retreat Rescue and Rural Retreat Fire responded to Rural Retreat Lake boat ramp for a possible drowning incident. Shortly after that Christian Aid Ministries Search & Rescue of Virginia responded with their boat equipped with sonar and started scanning the lake. A few hours later the body was recovered by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office dive team and Virginia DWR. Please remember the family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.