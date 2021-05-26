Body recovered from Rural Retreat Lake

Rescuers recovered a body from Rural Retreat Lake on Tuesday evening, according to a Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post.
Here’s the full statement:
“Last evening at 19:16 Rural Retreat Rescue and Rural Retreat Fire responded to Rural Retreat Lake boat ramp for a possible drowning incident. Shortly after that Christian Aid Ministries Search & Rescue of Virginia responded with their boat equipped with sonar and started scanning the lake. A few hours later the body was recovered by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office dive team and Virginia DWR. Please remember the family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.
Thank you to all the agency’s that assisted in this mission.”
In 2013, the body of a 23-year-old Rural Retreat man was recovered from the lake, and a 17-year-old Smyth County boy drowned in 2006 while trying to swim across the waterway.