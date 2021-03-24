Wandering Around Washington: The Dooley House rescue

By now, you may have heard that Dave Dalton wants to rescue the Hiram Dooley House form destruction on Pecan Street.

The Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church wants to tear down the structure because it costs too much to maintain, among other reasons.

But Dalton?

Well, at 62, this part-time Abingdon resident is a history-loving entrepreneur. Mostly, he lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

But, he tells me, his heart is in Abingdon, where his mother-in-law, Lois Humphreys, and his brother-in-law, Rick Humphreys, have both served on the Town Council.

Dalton says he and his wife, Jill, just want to make Abingdon a better place to live.

And that’s why they’re entertaining the costly proposition of moving the 1849 Dooley House to a site on nearby Park Street — instead of watching it crumble and tumble into a pile of antique bricks.

“You may ask why we’re interested in the Dooley House. To be honest, it probably goes back some 32 years when I started dating Jill, my wife of 30 years,” Dalton said.

Jill Humphreys Dalton grew up in Abingdon, Dalton said.