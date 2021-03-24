Wandering Around Washington: The Dooley House rescue

By now, you may have heard that Dave Dalton wants to rescue the Hiram Dooley House form destruction on Pecan Street.
The Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church wants to tear down the structure because it costs too much to maintain, among other reasons.
But Dalton?
Well, at 62, this part-time Abingdon resident is a history-loving entrepreneur. Mostly, he lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.
But, he tells me, his heart is in Abingdon, where his mother-in-law, Lois Humphreys, and his brother-in-law, Rick Humphreys, have both served on the Town Council.
Dalton says he and his wife, Jill, just want to make Abingdon a better place to live.
And that’s why they’re entertaining the costly proposition of moving the 1849 Dooley House to a site on nearby Park Street — instead of watching it crumble and tumble into a pile of antique bricks.
“You may ask why we’re interested in the Dooley House. To be honest, it probably goes back some 32 years when I started dating Jill, my wife of 30 years,” Dalton said.
Jill Humphreys Dalton grew up in Abingdon, Dalton said.
“Ever since coming up to Abingdon, I have been smitten by both,” Dalton said. “My in-laws were the best grandparents to our three children, Lois and Paul Humphreys. Lois was a former mayor of Abingdon, and Paul was the kindest, most gracious man I’ve ever known. Up until a couple of years ago, we came up every Christmas. Abingdon is awesome during the holidays; [as] a matter of fact, it is great any season,” Dalton said.
“Jill has always told me that Abingdon has four distinct seasons, which is refreshing. We now come up about every other week and stay for several days,” Dalton said.
Moving the Dooley House would be just another project for the Daltons.
“Over time, Jill and I have dabbled in the restoration of some older buildings in Abingdon. We started by updating the Sandoe house on Park Street, where we offer long-term rental. We then decided to build Creepers End Lodging, short-term rentals modeled after historic Williamsburg,” he said.
And that’s not all.
“We then moved on to 170 E. Main, where White Birch Juice resides and where the old Abingdon Virginian newspaper was published.”
But, wait — there’s more.
“Last year, we purchased the historic William King House on Court Street. It was built in 1803, and recently we have been told that William Clark of the Lewis and Clark fame may have stayed there in the early 1800s on his return from St. Louis. We plan on restoring it, and hopefully one day it will be our home.”
And now?
“Like others in town, we’d like to see the Dooley saved. Our hope is that everything falls into place and that we can successfully relocate and restore the home for another 172 years.”