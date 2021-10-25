General Dynamics, Scholle IPN and Somic America among SVAM award winners

Senior Manufacturing Operations Manager Dawn Archer said the company has recently reduced the energy it uses and has invested more than half a million dollars this year in energy efficiency initiatives at the Marion facility. The company earned Silver Energy Efficiency Business status with Appalachian Power. They're also looking at ways to reduce the usage of some chemicals and other hazardous materials used at the facility.

Archer said employees are trained in health and environmental safety from day one of their employment.

“Safety is our number one concern,” Archer said. “One of the things we strive for is to make sure that the shape that the employees report to work every shift is the same shape that they go home at the end of their shift.”

She said the company also strives to be a good corporate citizen by partnering with non-profits and other organizations that benefit the community. Its Community Investment Program helps provide monetary donations to organizations like the Marion, Chilhowie and Adwolfe fire departments, Black Diamond Search and Rescue, the Smyth County Community Hospital's Health Trust, United Way of Southwest Virginia, and the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce, as well as several food pantries and other outreach programs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, General Dynamics also donated PPE to SCCH.