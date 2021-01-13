General Assembly starts special session

“If Virginia is going to do it, it needs to be slow and deliberate, well thought out and well planned,” Pillion said. “We started with medical marijuana, and we’ve not even rolled that out yet and seen the benefits of that. We need to slow the train down and study this.”

The issue sounds an alarm for Pillion, who has carried extensive legislation in recent years dealing with the region and state’s opioid addiction crisis and treatment.

“I’ve spent a ton of time on substance abuse and addiction, and I don’t want to see us going down this path again. It’s alarming to me,” Pillion said. “I don’t think we’re there yet and need to push this through in a short session. I think this needs to be debated. This is a major policy shift in Virginia, and we need to really consider this before we take another step.”

A 2020 Virginia Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study forecast legalized marijuana could produce between $31 million and $62 million in state tax revenues the first year and up to $308 million in taxes by year five, depending on demand and the tax rate. It also forecasts that a commercial marijuana market could create between 11,000 and 18,000 jobs over time.

O’Quinn also expressed reservations.