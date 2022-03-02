And they called it puppy love: dogs rescued in Rural Retreat

A litter of 10 puppies and their mom are resting easy today after being rescued from an abandoned house in Rural Retreat.

The pregnant black lab-mix had been hanging around the Klockner Plant for several weeks. Construction workers at the plant fed it during their breaks and reported it to animal control several times, but by the time officers arrived, the dog had moved on.

Wednesday morning, workers still worried about her safety and that of her puppies, held the mama dog until Animal Control Officer Sharon Dauley arrived. Dauley said it was obvious that the dog had given birth and was producing milk.

“There was no way I could take her in as a stray because she had puppies that needed to be fed,” Dauley said.

A construction worker told Dauley that the dog usually came from the East Buck Avenue area, so Dauley drove the dog there, where a neighbor pointed out that the dog often went in and out of the basement of an abandoned house. The neighbor added that previously, the dog had a litter of puppies in the home’s crawl space.

So, Dauley called Rural Retreat Police Chief Derek Breedlove and Town Manager Jason Childers in to help. The three of them went under the house, but couldn’t get through an opening in a wall, so they called in reinforcements: the Rural Retreat Fire Department.

“They called in a bunch of guys,” Dauley said. “They got in, but couldn’t find the puppies.” So, the search party looked in a nearby shed and inside the house, but no luck.

Then, after everyone cleared the house, Dauley walked the mama dog to the house, and let her off her leash.

“I want to help you,” she said to the dog. “But you have to take me to your puppies.”

Perhaps understanding, the dog led Dauley up the stairs and to a crawl space that led to the attic. There, Dauley heard the whimpers of hungry puppies. She shined her flashlight into the space and there they were: 10 puppies about one week old, eight black and two brown. Right away, the mama dog ran to them and started nursing her babies.

Dauley called for the firefighters and handed the puppies off to them, one by one.

“It was a great and happy ending,” she said. “All of the puppies seem healthy; the mom might have a few health issues. We took her to the vet to be examined.”

Dauley said the person found to be responsible for the dogs signed them over to the county.

On Thursday, the pups and their mother will be taken to Knine Rescue, an animal rescue in Maryland, where they will stay for eight weeks until they can be adopted. Then, the mama dog will be spade and adopted.

Local rescue organization Rescue & RemEMBER arranged for the dogs to be taken to Maryland. Dauley thanked Breedlove, the RRFD and town officials for their help.

