Barren Springs Fish Fry set for Sunday

Firefighters are known for being tough, and perhaps none are as resolute as the volunteer firefighters from Barren Springs, who aren’t letting a pandemic get in the way of their popular Fish Fry. The annual feast will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, starting at 11 a.m. Cost is $8 per plate.
This year’s event will be the same as the ones before it, but with a slight difference – no more lingering around chatting with neighbors and friends. This year’s fry is all about the drive-through.
“We are going to do everything we can to minimize risk,” said Chief Joshua Stitt.
The Barren Springs VFD Fish Fry has roots that reach back more than a half-century. The department was established 53 years ago and the fish fry started soon after Stitt said. In early years, it was held along the river near the bridge on Route 100. Eventually, it moved to the fire house.
The menu stays pretty consistent – why mess with a good thing. This year, there will be a choice of catfish or ham, along with French fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, green beans, corn, a dinner roll, pound cake and a drink.
Last year, firefighters fried up 375 pounds of catfish and served 705 plates of food. This year, they are upping their game with 390 pounds of fish to fry. The department has four restaurant-grade deep fryers “and we keep them running the whole time,” Stitt said.
The drive-through will work like this – there will be two service lines going through the firehouse bay garages. Everyone serving and cooking will wear masks and gloves and follow CDC protocol, Stitt said.
During the week leading up to the fish fry, department members clean the fish. On the day of the event, they dredge it through seasoning mix they make themselves and fry it up.
Stitt won’t tell what’s in the seasoning mix.
“I might get in trouble,” he said.
According to the fire chief, the fish fry is not the biggest fundraiser of the year.
“It’s an investment in the community,” he said. “It’s become a big event in the area like a local reunion. A lot of people who don’t get to see each other throughout the year, see each other there. It’s become a tradition; people look forward to it.”
Because of the coronavirus, the department will discourage groups from gathering and catching up with each other. Instead, vehicles will go through the line and exit the department area.
Here are some other fish fry stats: 11 five-gallon jugs of oil will be used, 35 gallons of green beans and 20 gallons of corn.
In addition to the fish fry, there will be a gun raffle – which is one of the biggest money makers for the fire department. Donations are used for training and equipment.
Gun raffle tickets are $5 each. First place is a Savage 110 Tactical 6.5 Creedmoor, second place is a Ruger American Ranch 300 Blackout and third place is a handmade knife by Michael Erwin.
“We look forward to seeing community members we don’t get to see often, and normally, we use it as an opportunity to inform the community about what we have been doing,” Stitt said. “COVID has put a kink in normal operations. We hope things go off just as well or better, but definitely don’t want to get stuck holding 390 pounds of catfish.
