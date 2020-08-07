Wythe County eyes increase in meals tax

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing to consider an ordinance amendment that will raise the county’s meal tax from the current 4% to 6%.
The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, in the board room of the County Administration Building, 340 S. Sixth St.
During last week’s board meeting, County Administration Stephen Bear said the county collects just under $800,000 annual in meals tax and the increase to 6% would bring in an additional $400,000 a year.
Bear said that while the tax increase will affect local residents, it will also impact tourists visiting and passing through the area.
The board hopes to increase revenue through the increased taxes. This is the first year counties have been allowed to increase their meals tax.
“Ours has been the same for the past 20 years,” Board Chairman Brian Vaught said in an email. “We are looking at replacing fire trucks and ambulances, and we had to cut that out of our current budget so extra revenue would be nice. But it also allows us (a better) bargaining position for restaurants to locate (here) because one incentive that you can offer is grants equal to meals tax revenue paid over X amount of years.”
