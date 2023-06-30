The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate the subject of a Thursday night police search.

SCSO Capt. Bill Eller said the search for 23-year-old Carlton Malek Roland began after dispatch received a call about an armed intoxicated person, identified as Roland, causing a disturbance at Southview Apartments in Seven Mile Ford.

When deputies arrived, they saw Roland carrying a bag outside the building. As they approached Roland, Eller said, he rounded a corner and dropped the bag inside which deputies found a Glock handgun that matched the description of the gun given by the caller.

Eller said when deputies tried to speak to Roland, he fled into a wooded area near the apartments and a search of the area was launched.

That search, which included the use of state police tracking K9s, later led to a home on Pine Forest Drive in the Hall Addition. From there, Eller said, the K9s tracked Roland through a wooded area to the back side of the subdivision.

A state police helicopter equipped with thermal technology searched the area from the air, Eller said, but was unable to locate Roland. Following a tip from a citizen, the search expanded to the railroad tracks near Copenhaver’s Crossing, but turned up no results.

Because of the proximity to Highway 11, Roland having a cell phone and the likelihood of him calling for a ride, the search was terminated, Eller said.

At this time, the sheriff's office is still working to locate Roland, who currently faces charges of possessing a firearm while being a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information on Roland’s whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 276-783-7204.