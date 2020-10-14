Rainy days at Town Hall

ABINGDON, Va. — Billy Fullen wants the Abingdon Town Hall office door open to the public.
Fullen addressed the Town Council at the Oct. 5 meeting, saying that the office door is not open regularly for residents to pay bills downstairs at Town Hall.
That door is downstairs.
“The lady there said, ‘No,’ I have to come back up outside to the window,” said Fullen.
“The first time I came to the window, it was raining,” Fullen said. “And, naturally, when a man is standing in the rain, you develop a quick attitude that’s not good.”
A couple Town Council members chuckled at that one.
Fullen went on.
“This month, I came up. And, of course, the sun was shining. And that was nice,” Fullen said.
“But my complaint is why [are] the doors not open?” Fullen asked. “I know you have a sign up there: ‘due to the increase in COVID-19.’”
Still, Fullen noticed other businesses had doors open.
Like Food City and the ABC Store, Fullen said.
“I understand y’all tonight. Y’all have your masks on. That’s good,” Fullen said.
“But what about us public citizens standing out there in the rain?” Fullen asked.
“I’ll say this: If y’all don’t open these doors, and I’ve got to stand out there with winter coming on, and I get sick, I’m not just going to stand idly by and let that go.”
Fullen went on.
“There’s no reason, in my view, that y’all can’t open these doors with no more foot traffic than what comes in this building with people, especially coming in to pay our sewer bills, and then we have our tax bills coming up.”
Fullen went on.
“I don’t think it’s fair to the public — the tax-paying people — to be locked out of this public building. We ought to have access to it.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!