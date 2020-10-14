Rainy days at Town Hall

ABINGDON, Va. — Billy Fullen wants the Abingdon Town Hall office door open to the public.

Fullen addressed the Town Council at the Oct. 5 meeting, saying that the office door is not open regularly for residents to pay bills downstairs at Town Hall.

That door is downstairs.

“The lady there said, ‘No,’ I have to come back up outside to the window,” said Fullen.

“The first time I came to the window, it was raining,” Fullen said. “And, naturally, when a man is standing in the rain, you develop a quick attitude that’s not good.”

A couple Town Council members chuckled at that one.

Fullen went on.

“This month, I came up. And, of course, the sun was shining. And that was nice,” Fullen said.

“But my complaint is why [are] the doors not open?” Fullen asked. “I know you have a sign up there: ‘due to the increase in COVID-19.’”

Still, Fullen noticed other businesses had doors open.

Like Food City and the ABC Store, Fullen said.